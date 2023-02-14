Ever since Divya Agarwal and Varun Soon broke up, they have been making headlines for taking indirect jibes at each other. A few months after announcing her spilt with Varun, the actress took her fans by shock when she announced her engagement. On her birthday in October last year, her boyfriend engineer-turned-businessman Apurva Padgaonkar popped the big question photos and videos that had taken the web by storm.

On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, the whole is celebrating the day of love with their loved ones. However celebrating his singlehood, the actor took to Twitter to ask fans to not be with someone who isn’t healthy for them. The actor was slammed as they called it an indirect jibe at his ex-girlfriend.

It all started when Varun Sood wrote on Twitter “This is to all the singles – Don’t be sad this valentines day. You guys rather be single than to be with someone who isn’t healthy for you. Kush raho mere pyaare log.” Soon afterward, a netizen trolled him and accused him of taking a jibe at Divya Agarwal. Replying to him the troll wrote, “Tum bhi thoda khush rhe lo kab tak apni ex ko shades marte rahoge,” the Twitter troll wrote.

Tum bhi thoda khush rhe lo kab tak apni ex ko shades marte rahoge 😐 — Fariyaad ❤️‍🔥 (@Anordinaryguyyy) February 14, 2023

** Kab tak divya ka naam use kar ke engagement aur sympathy lete rahoge ** 🤪 pic.twitter.com/iC8JfjrnJE — Fariyaad ❤️‍🔥 (@Anordinaryguyyy) February 14, 2023

Hitting back at the hater, Varun Soon then said in his reply, “Bro shades toh dur ki baat hai. Aaj tak ek statement bola ho toh bata dena,” to which the same troll said, “Kab tak divya ka naam use kar ke engagement aur sympathy lete rahoge.”

Pakka naa ?? 😗 — Fariyaad ❤️‍🔥 (@Anordinaryguyyy) February 14, 2023

Varun Sood further set the record straight and said, “Na bro Ye toh generic tweets hai. Mujhe nahi farak padhta sympathy ya engagement ka. Life sahi jaa rahi hai.” When the Twitterati confirmed it with him, He assured saying, “Why will i lie bro. I’d like to keep all this away from social media. Mere liye harr cheeze news nahi hoti aur drama se mujhe headache hota hai.”

Why will i lie bro.

I’d like to keep all this away from social media. Mere liye harr cheeze news nahi hoti aur drama se mujhe headache hota hai — Varun Sood (@VSood12) February 14, 2023

Coming back, what are your thoughts on the same? Do let us know!

