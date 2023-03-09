After Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss, it’s now time to get ready for the drama that will unfold on Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp. With Lock Upp 2 set to premiere soon, names of potential celebrities have begun doing the rounds, and the newest addition to it is foe-turned-friends Rakhi Sawant & Sherlyn Chopra.

You read that right. As per a new media report, headline-grabbing actress Rakhi & Sherlyn have been approached for the upcoming reality show. Read on to know more.

As per a recent Telly Chakkar, Rakhi Sawant & Sherlyn Chopra have been approached for Lock Upp 2. However, at the time of going online, the news of the enemies turned friends being part of the Kangana Ranaut hosted show hadn’t been confirmed.

Talking about the relationship between Rakhi Sawant and Sherlyn Chopra, the two have shared a love-hate relationship for a while now. While Rakhi initially slammed Sherlyn for accusing Raj Kundra of s*xual assault, Chopra shaded her during the recent drama that involved Rakhi’s marriage and split from Adil Khan Durrani. In fact a couple of months ago, Sherlyn had even filed an FIR against Rakhi. However, less than a month ago, the two seemingly ended their feud with a kiss and Chopra is reportedly currently backing Sawant in the Adil controversy now

A while ago, the same portal reported that Lock Upp season 1 winner Munawar Faruqui was also approached to be part of the second season. As per this report, Munawar will not appear as a contestant on Lock Upp 2 but as a mentor. While the news remains unconfirmed, the report claims that the standup comedian will likely be part of the Kangana Ranaut-hosted show for a few weeks, where he would be mentoring and guiding the contestants about the show.

Talking about Rakhi Sawant and Sherlyn Chopra, the former has been part of several reality shows, including Bigg Boss 1, Nach Baliye 3, Rakhi Ka Swayamwar, Pati, Patni Aur Woh, Zara Nachke Dikha 2, Bigg Boss 14, Bigg Boss 15 and Bigg Boss Marathi 4. As for Sherlyn, she had participated in Bigg Boss 3 and took on hosting duties for MTV Splitsvilla 6 alongside Nikhil Chinapa.

