Om Raut’s Adipurush – starring Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Janaki and Saif Ali Khan as Raavan, is just a week away from release and is making quite some noise. The film recently got caught in controversy when its director was snapped kissing the lead actress when they visited Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirupati. Dipika Chikhlia, who played Devi Sita in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan, has addressed the controversy.

As pictures and videos of Kriti and Om’s interaction went viral on social media, the duo were slammed left, right and centre. In a recent interaction, Dipika expressed her disapproval of this action and pointed out the difference between her and Kriti, essaying the same character. Read on to know all she said.

During an interview with AajTak (via IndiaToday), ‘Sita’ Dipika Chikhlia reacted to the Kriti Sanon-Om Raut’s kiss controversy. She said, “‘I believe this is a significant problem with actors nowadays, as they neither enter the character nor understand its emotions. For them, the Ramayana must have been just a film. Perhaps they haven’t connected with it on a spiritual level.”

Talking about Kriti Sanon and Om Raut’s kiss – which took place inside the temple premises, Dipika Chikhlia stated, “Kriti is an actress of today’s generation. In today’s era, kissing or hugging someone is considered a sweet gesture. She would have never thought of herself as Sita Ji. It becomes a matter of emotions. I have lived the character of Sita, while today’s actresses just consider it a role. After the film or project is over, they don’t care anymore.’

Continuing, the veteran actress who played Devi Sita in Ramanand Sagar’s television series Ramayan looked back at the time when she played the role of the Goddess in the mythological drama. Comparing the scenario with today, she said, “‘Now let’s talk about us. No one dared to take our names on the set. When we were in our characters, many people would come and touch our feet right on the set. It was a different era. At that time, they didn’t see us as actors; they saw us as gods. We couldn’t even hug anyone, let alone a kiss.”

Dipika Chikhlia concluded, “Adipurush actors will also get busy with their next projects after the release and might forget about their characters. But such a thing never happened to us. We were treated as if we were gods descending from above and living in this world. That’s why we never did anything that would hurt people’s sentiments.”

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan as Lord Ram, Janaki and Raavan, respectively. It also stars Sunny Singh as Lakshmana, Devdatta Nage as Bajrang, Vatsal Sheth as Meghanadha and others. The film is scheduled to release worldwide on June 16, 2023.

