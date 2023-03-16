Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is earning well at the box office. The budget and the verdict are still debatable part, but if you take an overall look, the film is performing much better than all the recent Bollywood releases except for Pathaan. Now, as the film is all set for an entry into the 100 crore club, Ranbir Kapoor is geared up to overtake Hrithik Roshan in Koimoi’s Star Ranking. Keep reading to know more!

For the unversed, in Koimoi’s Star Power Index aka Star Ranking, actors are allotted points based on their films in the coveted box office clubs like 100 crore club, 200 crore club, and many more. For example, 100 points are given for a film in the 100 crore club, and so on. 50 points each is given for a film in the top 10 overseas grossers.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has earned 82.31 crores at the Indian box office so far and is just inches away from hitting the century mark. In the next few days, the film will hit the 100 crore mark, and once that happens, Ranbir Kapoor will surpass Hrithik Roshan in Star Ranking to grab the 7th spot below Ranveer Singh.

As of now, Ranbir Kapoor is in the 8th position with 800 points and Hrithik Roshan is in the 7th position with 900 points. With Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar entering the 100 crore club, Ranbir will see a rise of 100 points in the tally, thus levelling the score with Hrithik. However, as Ranbir’s highest-grossing film, Sanju (341.22 crores), has collections more than Hrithik’s highest-grossing film, War (319 crores), Ranbir will be placed higher.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

