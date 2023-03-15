Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is showing a decent hold during weekdays. Made at a huge cost, the film is yet to hit the 100 crore mark. While eventually a century would be crossed, multiple releases taking away a healthy chunk of screens will cause an impact. Interestingly, Shazam 2 is going to affect the evening and night show count of the rom-com tomorrow to some extent. We’ll dig deeper into that and also take a look at day 8 early trends at the Indian box office; so, keep reading!

Helmed by Luv Ranjan, the rom-com also stars Dimple Kapadia, Anubhav Singh Bassi and Boney Kapoor. TJMM made good use of its extended weekend as it has paved a for the 100 crore club. So far, weekdays have shown a decent hold after a huge drop on Monday. Even today, a minimal drop was seen at the Indian box office.

As per early trends flowing in, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is closing its day 8 in the range of 5.40-5.70 crores in India. It’s good enough trending after yesterday’s 6.02 crores. The 8-day total now stands between 87.71-88.01 crores. Tomorrow evening, DC’s much-awaited Shazam 2 is arriving in theatres, which is expected to cause some sort of impact on TJMM as it will lead to a division of shows at premium screens.

Friday onwards, Shazam 2, Kabzaa, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway and Zwigato will dent Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’s screen count. So, it will be interesting to see how the film sustains.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

