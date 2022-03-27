Bollywood’s Mr perfectionist aka Aamir Khan has entertained us for the past 30 years through his mind-blowing acting skills and super hit movies. The actor has a massive fan following all around the world, and these fans never fail to miss any of his movies.

But imagine all of a sudden one day the actor announcing that he is now retiring from acting, this is one huge nightmare for every fan of the actor. However, it looks like the horrific news was actually about to get true. The PK actor now opens up on how he was ready to quit the film industry.

During his recent appearance in ABP India event that took place in Mumbai yesterday (26 March), Aamir Khan in his sessions (which was titled, New Beginnings: Reorienting Entertainment) opened up on his massive mood swings, his guilt on not being able to take out time for his family and how this led him to decide that he is set to quit Bollywood, to make up for the lost times and his equation with now ex-wife Kiran Rao.

At the sessions, Aamir Khan began by saying, “I feel like I’d spent my life chasing my dreams and trying to fulfill them. But during this journey, I didn’t pay attention to my loved ones. My parents, my siblings, my children, my first wife Reena, my second wife Kiran, their parents… Perhaps I couldn’t devote enough time to them. My daughter is now 23. I am sure she must have missed my presence in her life when she was younger. She will have had her own anxieties, fears, dreams and hopes. I wasn’t there for her, I know this now. I didn’t know her dreams and fears and hopes, but I knew the fears and dreams and hopes of my directors.”

As he continued, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor claimed that he has now realised how important and valuable ‘time’ is for a human being. He said, “We know we will run out of time one day, but we don’t know when. I had a sharp realisation about this, and that I’ve lived my life in some sort of trance, and I’ve lost a lot because of this.” The actor went on to claim that he also has realised that the biggest contribution to our nation is by bringing up the kids of India with the right values. However, speaking about his own kids, Aamir said, “And I was not there.” Expressing the anger on himself, Khan confessed that when is realised he wasn’t there for his own kids, he felt immensely angry over himself and decided to quit Bollywood in order to spend and make up for the lost time. The actor then said that it was his kids who pushed him to not take such an extreme step and to try and strike balance between his personal life and professional life.

Khan explained what his kids said, “You’ve spent more time with us in three months than you ever have, leave us alone now.” Concluding his topic on how he almost quit Bollywood, Aamir Khan recalled how his ex-wife Kiran Rao tearfully explained to him to not take such a hasty decision as cinema courses through his veins.

Talking about his new equation with ex-wife Kiran, Mr perfectionist revealed that Rao now lives on the floor above his, and this has helped his son, Azad, as they live so close that he doesn’t witness any sort of change. The actor also revealed that he and Kiran are explaining to his son Azad what marriage and divorce actually are.

Finally speaking about his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir Khan says that he is very unsure on how the film will turn out, he said, “Ek din lagta hai badi achi bani hai film, dusre din depress ho jaata hoon, lagta hai badi buri bani hai (One day, I’ll feel like we made a good film, and the next day, I’ll feel like we dropped the ball). So, it’s that stage of excitement, where you’re still trying to get it right.”

Quite some introspection on emotions has taken place through this session. We are very glad that Mr perfectionist has not taken any hasty decision in the heat of the moment!

