Rightly called as undisputable King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan is a man of many talents. Apart from his brilliant acting skills, the megastar often won our hearts with his charm and sense of humour. His twitter replies to his fans are a testament to it.

The King of Romance is all set to come back to the silver screen with his film Pathaan. A teaser was recently dropped and needless to say, it is going viral. Fans of the superstar are now eagerly waiting for the film to hit the big screens.

Now much to everyone’s surprise, Shah Rukh Khan conducted ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Twitter and a barrage of tweets from fans began coming in. A fan among them asked him whether the superstar has watched Aamir Khan’s much-awaited film Laal Singh Chaddha, SRK’s reply made us fall in love with him once again.

When the fan asked, “Laal Singh Chaddha dekhi❓” King Khan replied in his trademark humour, “Arre yaar Aamir kehta hai pehle Pathaan dikha!! #Pathaan” Take a look at it below:

Arre yaar Aamir kehta hai pehle Pathaan dikha!! #Pathaan https://t.co/dBWCqD7g05 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 2, 2022

Another fan asked the superstar whether his upcoming PathaAskSRKan fits the expectation of his fans. Shah Rukh Khan replied, “Thoda tum adjust kar lena thoda main kar dunga…all expectations will get done then. #Pathaan”

Thoda tum adjust kar lena thoda main kar dunga…all expectations will get done then. #Pathaan https://t.co/oce6KMd9uy — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 2, 2022

Earlier in the day, Shah Rukh dropped the teaser on Instagram after much anticipation. Sharing the teaser, he wrote, “ I know it’s late… But remember the date… Pathaan time starts now…See you in the cinemas on 25th January 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you.”

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham in the lead. It is said that Salman Khan will have a special appearance as Raw agent Tiger.

