t’s now been 30 long years since Bollywood’s king Khan Shah Rukh Khan has mesmerized us with his blockbuster movies and we are sure he is not stopping anytime soon.

Just today (March 2) SRK’s upcoming film Pathan’s release date was revealed and it has gotten all his fans excited for it. Well, apart from this it looks like the king of hearts is all set to suprise us with another project with famous south director Aashiq Abu.

So, recently in a conversation with PTI Virus’ director Aashiq Abu claimed that he is in talks with Shah Rukh Khan for a new project, which at present is in its early stages of development. The director who is all set for his upcoming Malayalam movie “Naradan”, said “Everyone involved with the project is excited but the pandemic has shuffled a lot of things, for Mr Khan and for us also. The idea will take sometime to develop, we can’t just come (together) and do a film. It should be something good.”

Continuing on the same topic Aashiq Abu also said, “We are working on the same idea that we had pitched him (Khan) but it needs some time to develop and write the screenplay. It isn’t the time to announce, because it is in an early stage. We are working on it and are really excited. We are looking forward to it.”

Well, it looks like we now just have to wait for the official announcement to hit us soon.

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan is presently gearing up for his grand come back with his upcoming film Pathaan. The movie is set to release on 25th January 2023.

Would you love to see Shah Rukh Khan collaborating with Virus director Aashiq Abu? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

