Bollywood starkid Shanaya Kapoor, the daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, is all set to make her Bollywood debut with a Dharma Production film soon. Even before she can add the title ‘actress’ to her name, Shanaya is quite popular on social media for her dance videos and the stylish images she shares.

While she has been bestowed with love time and time again, the Starkid is today in the news as she has now grabbed the attention of netizens, but for all the wrong reasons. Wondering what we are talking about? Well, the actress recently make her ramp walk debut as a showstopper but netizens aren’t raving about it. In fact, they are brutally trolling her for it.

Shanaya Kapoor turned show-stopper for celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s collection Diffuse at the FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week. The soon to debut beauty walked the ramp with Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi and they both dazzled in stunning party wear outfits. While their outfits impress, Shanaya’s walks left a bad taste in the mouth of several. From calling it ‘duck walking’ to asking her to take lessons from professionals, read on to know all they had to say.

Commenting on Shanya Kapoor’s debut ramp walk for Manish Malhotra at Lakme Fashion Week, one netizen wrote on Instagram, “She was confident, but the walk was not as good it should be.” Another added, “Well…she surely doesn’t know how to walk on ramp…” A third commented, “Bakwas pahle walk karna to seekh le.” Another noted, “before walking ramp she should have learn how to walk atleast from her model friend @callmeshruts @shanayakapoor02”

Do you think that are the only brutal comments Shanya Kapoor received? Well no. Calling it an uncomfortable thing to see, one user noted, “Touching hair so much and the walk was so uncomfortable to watch!” Another asking her to take lessons from a professional and not her mentor KJo, wrote, “She needs to be trained by Sushmita Sen.. not Karan Johar🤣🤣”

Some others trolled Shanya’s debut ramp walk by saying, “These kids are not even model’s…just walking lik monkey…” Another added, “Ye walk k naam pe dhabba” while a third noted, “@manishmalhotra05 teach her to walk first.” A further went as far as calling it “Duck walking”

Check out these pictures and video of Shanaya Kapoor and Siddhant Chaturvedi walking for Manish Malhotra at Lakme Fashion Week here:

What are your thoughts on Shanya Kapoor’s debut ramp walk? Let us know in the comments.

