The Kashmir Files did wonders at the box office ever since it was released in theatres on March 11. The film stars Anupam Kher in the lead role with Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar and Mithun Chakraborty among others in pivotal roles. Helmed by Vivek Agnihotri, the film has crossed the 200 crore mark shattering the number of records at the box office.

For the unversed, the film is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from Kashmir that saw the killing of around 5lac Pandits during the migration.

Ever since The Kashmir Files has entered 200 crore club, director Vivek Agnihotri is often asked about his plan to donate the money. Time and again the filmmaker was asked if he’s planning to put this money in Kashmiri Pandit Welfare. Now, for the first time, Vivek and his wife Pallavi Joshi have reacted to the same while slamming people for asking such kind of question.

Vivek Agnihotri and his wife Pallavi Joshi appeared on RJ Siddharth Kanan’s chat show where they were asked about fans’ questions about them donating film’s earning in the Kashmiri Pandit welfare. When quizzed about the same, Pallavi Joshi first revealed how they spent The Taskent Files earning for the research of Kashmir Files. She went on to state that during the research they happen to come across kids who didn’t have books.

Vivek Agnihotri told Kanan, “From past few years, we are helping the Kashmiri Pandit community and when do you ‘service’ work I don’t like to talk about it. We’ve been doing it for a long time and we’ll keep doing it. It’s been us and them and I don’t think we owe anything to 3rd person.”

Pallavi Joshi quickly added to this saying, “I think it’s very vulgar of people to actually ask us, ‘if you earn 400 crores, how many crores will you donate to them.’ This is a very vulgar question for people to ask because the film already has 4 producers. Who gets how much is a very long drawn mathematics. Also, whenever any producer makes money out of any film, they obviously put it to make more projects.

That apart, Vivek Agnihotri also showered praises on Kangana Ranaut and said she herself doesn’t know how talented she is and he would like to work with her in the future.

