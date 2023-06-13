BTS fan edits have always gained the attention of its followers all across the globe. While the edits are tuned with trendy music, the fans never miss a chance to shower praise for the Bangtan Boys. Adding to the list of many amazing fan edits, a new video has been around the internet where the boys are dancing to the recently released Bollywood track Tere Vaaste from Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

With time, the boy band has gained immense popularity as they even have an army of fans all across the world. However, watching them dance on Bollywood tracks is just amazing, as no one could ever imagine it would be so perfectly tuned.

Taking to Instagram, Kishan Jhun Jhun Wala, who has an Instagram account by the name of jhunjhunastic posted a video of the BTS members dancing to Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal starrer Tere Vaste song. The video of the boys dancing is from Grammys 2022, where they are dancing to their hit track, Butter. The fan edit video is queued with the Bollywood track, which just fits perfectly as they show their dance moves.

Watch the video below of BTS dancing on a Bollywood track!

Reacting to the video of the BTS members dancing on the Bollywood track has been getting a lot of attention from the BTS army. “Is it weird I like this more than the original,” said a user.

Another added, “Chand sitare toh ye khud hi h hamare”

“Why is this video 3 hours long?” because you have been watching it on loop!

While the BTS members dancing to the edited video has been a hit in the pop culture world. The movie did receive a mixed response from the audience. Let us know what do you think about it and for more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

