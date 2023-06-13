Jennifer Lawrence has proved over time how amazing she is as an actor. While her acting career has seen her playing different roles, her bold statements often make headlines. Adding to the list of her statement, she once shared an incident of how she was drunk and a fan asked for a selfie. While the fan interaction did not go as expected, she revealed how her co-star grabbed him when she went berzerk as she was drunk.

The incident took place in Budapest while she was working on Red Sparrow. The movie had the actress playing the role of a young Russian intelligence officer who is assigned to seduce a first-tour CIA agent. While the movie did cement her mark for her amazing performance, the shooting incidents were something that JLaw would never forget.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During an appearance on Late Night With Seth Myers, the actress recalled how she was involved in a drunken bar fight. As she and some friends decided to go to a bar on “beer night”, she got to meet a fan who asked for a selfie to show to his girlfriend. Jennifer Lawrence admitted that she was quite drunk and reacted to the fan’s request by saying, “If your girlfriend won´t believe you, then she´s not the one.”

The rejection of the selfie was too much for the fan, as he got angry when Jennifer Lawrence and her friend asked the man to leave. “He goes, ‘Yeah? F–k you!’ And…I don’t know. Something in me just snapped-but it couldn’t have been the alcohol. I was like, ‘Did you just say f–k you to me?! Did you just say f–k you to me?!'” said the actress as the situation escalated.

Following the outrage, the Red Sparrow actress grabbed him and took beer and started dousing all over him. She also poured the beer all over his suitcase as she later recalled, “My friend Chris came up, grabbed me from behind and goes, ‘Don’t waste beer! Don’t waste beer!’ I instantly relaxed. I was like, ‘Of course! What was I thinking?'”

Let us know what do you think about the beer brawl incident of Jennifer Lawrence. For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

Must Read: Johnny Depp Flaunts His Brown, Rotten Teeth At Cannes 2023 Red Carpet, Leaving Netizens In Disgust As One Says “Taking That Jack Sparrow Role A Little Too Serious”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News