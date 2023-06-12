Among the Johnny Depp love interest list Jennifer Grey was one of them. Dirty Dancing fame actress Jennifer had been in a brief engagement with Depp. However, their relationship didn’t end well for certain reasons and the actress claimed them in her memoir ‘Out of the Corner’. Do you know what had gone wrong? Keep reading to get to the scoop.

For the unversed, Grey had met Johnny for the first time after her agency had set her up for a blind date with him in 1989, two years after her Dirty Dancing was released. However, within 2 months of their dating, Depp had proposed to her, and they got engaged.

While talking about her first date with Johnny Depp, Jennifer Grey wrote in her memoir, ‘Out of the Corner’, “We ate, talked, drank Jack Daniel’s, laughed our asses off, took cigarette breaks midcourse. He was so ridiculously beautiful. And surprisingly open, funny, quirky and sweet…” He had even gotten her a pekinese-poodle puppy called Lulu. She was their practise baby and someone to keep her company when he was not there.

However, things started to change and their relationship started to get sour. Jennifer Grey further wrote, “Johnny was commuting every week back and forth from Vancouver, but had begun more and more regularly to be getting into trouble: fights in bars, skirmishes with cops.”

“He’d started missing his flights home to LA having overslept or, when he did come home, he’d be crazy jealous and paranoid about what I’d been up to while he was gone. I attributed his ill temper and unhappiness to him feeling miserable and powerless to get off [the TV series] 21 Jump Street,” Jennifer further claimed.

Then, she broke off her engagement with him before her 29th birthday after he apparently left for a meeting and didn’t contact her or come back for hours.

Did you know about Johnny Depp’s ill temperament and jealous nature? Let us know.

