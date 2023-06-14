Adipurush is one of the most expensive films in the history of Indian cinema. With big movies, come big responsibilities. Prabhas, Kriti Sanon starrer is expected to set all new records that Bollywood has been eyeing to create since the massive success of Pathaan. What does the advance booking for Day 1 suggest? Scroll below for all the updates!

Things have been quite mixed for this Om Raut directorial so far. The initial promos received massive backlash over its VFX. Several actors like Dipika Chikhlia, South actress Kasthuri Shankar also criticized the film ahead of its release. In addition, the film witnessed a huge blow over cancellation of IMAX shows as they’re all reserved for The Flash. At the same time, the pre-release buzz is quite favourable which makes us believe in “any kind of publicity is good publicity.”

It has earlier been revealed that actors Ranbir Kapoor and Ram Charan are planning to buy tickets worth Rs 10,000 each. While that sounded like a huge plus point, Adipurush is witnessing a good response in terms of advance booking for Day 1. Of course, the response for a Prabhas starrer should be terrific at this point, with only 2 days to go but hopefully the momentum will pick up.

So far, Adipurush has added 3.50 crores via advance bookings in Hindi 3D while also adding 50 lakhs in 2D. The total sum earned so far is 4 crores. Another 1.06 crores have been earned via Telugu 3D. The total collection, all languages included, currently stands at 5.30 crores gross (updates as of 1 AM).

Meanwhile, the film has also said to have garnered $16,000 via overseas bookings, which is said to be better than KGF Chapter 2 in Australia and New Zealand markets.

