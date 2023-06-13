Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is known for his charismatic on-screen presence, quick wit, and sense of humour off-screen. He has a knack for delivering witty one-liners and clever comebacks, often leaving his audience in splits. His sense of humour extends to his social media presence as well.

SRK often engages with his fans, sharing humorous posts, witty captions, and playful interactions on platforms like Twitter. This interactive and lighthearted approach endears him to his followers and further showcases his ability to connect with people through humour.

Yesterday, Shah Rukh Khan conducted an AMA session on Twitter. He replied to many of his fan’s questions in his trademark humour. One of the users asked King Khan, “Khaana khaaya kya bhai?” Pathaan star replied in his witty style, “Kyun bhai aap Swiggy se ho…bhej doge kya?”

Take A Look:

Kyun bhai aap Swiggy se ho….bhej doge kya?? https://t.co/Jskh69QEqc — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 12, 2023

The meal delivery service’s social media account quickly joined the discussion when they left the comment, “Hum hai Swiggy se, bhej dein kya?” on the post.

hum hain swiggy se, bhej dein kya??? 🥰 https://t.co/iMFJcYksKU — Swiggy (@Swiggy) June 12, 2023

The conversation didn’t end there. After a few hours, Swiggy tweeted a photo of seven of its delivery staff members posing in front of Mannat with the remark, “hum swiggy wale hai aur hum dinner leke aagaye.”

hum swiggy wale hai aur hum dinner leke aagaye 🥰 https://t.co/iMFJcYjUVm pic.twitter.com/swKvsEZYhC — Swiggy (@Swiggy) June 12, 2023

Meanwhile, the makers of The Archies dropped the first poster. The film is also Suhana Khan‘s first acting project. Shah Rukh Khan posted on social media about his joy at becoming a father and captioned the image he shared with it, “I remember when I was young ( millions of years ago ) would book my Archie’s Digest in advance to rent. Nostalgia. I hope Big Moose is also in the film! All the best to the whole cast, and love.”

The premiere of Shah Rukh’s upcoming film Jawan is scheduled on September 7. The release of the film was initially planned for June. Nayanthara and Shah Rukh Khan will collaborate on a project for the first time in the Atlee-directed movie, which also stars Vijay Sethupathi.

After that, the superstar will star in Dunki, a Rajkumar Hirani movie currently being developed. Taapsee Pannu also has an important role in the film.

Is this a good marketing strategy by Swiggy or “Clout ke liye saalaa kuch bhi karega?” Share your opinion!

