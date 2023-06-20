Ameesha Patel is currently in the limelight owing to the re-release of her over-two-decades-old hit Gadar and its soon-to-be-released sequel Gadar 2. At the same time, the actress is also making the headlines due to the legal complaint filed against her and her business partner, Kunal, by producer Ajay Kumar Singh in 2018, claiming fraud and a case of cheque bounce.

Reportedly, the actress allegedly borrowed Rs 2.5 crore from Ajay to make her film Desi Magic. She claimed that she would return the money upon completion of the project, but the cheque she sent him is said to have bounced, following which Ajay filed a case against her. Last year, the Supreme Court stayed proceedings for cheating and criminal breach of trust against her.

During a chat with News18, Ameesha Patel opened up about being swamped with messages from her fans following the news of her bail making headlines. Talking about why she finally decided to speak up about it, the ‘Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai’ actress said, “I’ve been getting so many messages from fans and well-wishers. I want to say that I’ve maintained a dignified silence on the inspection of the case, and I continue to do so but it was high time I spoke the truth and let everyone know the fact about the Supreme Court and that it has come in my favour. I’m relaxed and smiling and going about my daily activities. I have a life and I’ll continue to live it.”

Calling the episode ‘a crazy situation’, Ameesha Patel added, “It’s just very unfortunate. I had chosen to stay silent, and I don’t need the publicity. Mr Ajay Singh has taken it for granted and decided that he’ll get two minutes of fame. He should actually tell the press that the Supreme Court has quashed the matter. The bottom line is, why isn’t he telling the truth to the media?”

The Gadar 2 actress stated that the complainant intended to derive fame using her name. Adding that she always had faith in the Indian judiciary to bring her justice, she said, “I believe in our judicial system and judiciary and I believed that the law would take its course and it has. The Supreme Court has granted relief to me and have quashed the wrong things that he said. It was all Mr Ajay’s ulterior motives. He was just wanting to get famous by using a name. The Supreme Court has seen it through and has stayed the matter of cheating and breach of trust, which was anyway never the case.”

Ameesha Patel further added, “I’ve never made a media spectacle or have chosen to speak. I’ve never stooped to his level of calling the media and tom tomming even though the judgment was passed by the Supreme Court months before. I could have called a press conference and spoken about all this but I didn’t want to because I’ve so many other things going on. I don’t need to do all this.”

On June 17, Ameesha Patel appeared in the Ranchi Civil Court for the hearing, following which it granted her conditional bail. She has now been summoned to appear in court on June 21 personally.

