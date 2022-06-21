The shooting of Mrighdeep Lamba’s third installment of the ‘Fukrey 3’ has wrapped up. The filmmaker has penned a note thanking the cast.

Lamba took to his social media and shared a post mentioning the wrap up of ‘Fukrey 3’ while he added a picture of cake to mark the celebration. He further added a thankful note in the caption.

“It’s a WRAP Fukrey 3 Thank you #teamfukrey3 You guys were awesome. Each and every one of you fuk fuk fuk fuk Will miss shoot madness for sure OK bye,” he wrote.

While announcing the same, the production of Fukrey 3, Excel Entertainment also added a note to their social media, saying: “It’s time to wrap #Fukrey3. Raising our campa bottles up for a toast.”

‘Fukrey 3’ stars Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Richa Chaddha, Manjot Singh and Pankaj Tripathi.

Fukrey 3 star Pulkit Samrat took to his Insta story and shared a photo of the cake from the wrap up celebrations. It also has ‘wrap’ and Fukrey 3 written on its design. Reportedly, the shooting of Fukrey 3 started in March, this year. The film’s shooting was earlier put on hold due to a lockdown in Maharashtra last April.

Fukrey 3 is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced under Ritesh Sidhwani & Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment.

