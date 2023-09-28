Director Anil Sharma is on cloud nine with Gadar 2’s phenomenal success. The film worked like a miracle at the Box Office, proving audiences’ love for Sunny Deol and his character Tara Singh. The director recently in an interview, talked about working with Priyanka Chopra in Hero: Love Story Of A Spy and how her terrible nose job changed a lot of things in Bollywood for the actress.

Anil Sharma talked about how he signed PeeCee for his film and then went on a tour. What happened next was something he did not contemplate. The actress went for a nose job, which went terribly wrong.

When Anil Sharma returned from his vacation, he came to know that his muse for his next film, Priyanka Chopra underwent a nose operation which went wrong. He got the news from tabloids, which reported that the actress wanted to ape a Hollywood superstar and thus went for the surgery by choice.

The director, in a recent interaction with Bollywood Thikana, revealed, “I’ll tell you what happened. A big tragedy happened with her. She was wonderful, I’d already signed her, my wife herself presented her with a cheque outside a temple. I left for a trip to America and Europe after Gadar released, and I returned after two months and found out that Priyanka had gotten an operation on her nose because she wanted to look like Julia Roberts. This is what I read in the papers, and I wondered why she’d do something like this; she was already good-looking.”

Did the nose job help Priyanka Chopra achieve the good looks she wanted? Well, according to the Gadar 2 director, no. In fact, he even confessed that Priyanka Chopra faced a huge career setback because of this decision. He revealed, “She looked terrible, she was so dark, what in the world had she done to herself? I summoned her immediately, and she came over the next day with her mother. They were in tears, they told me about the operation, which had even left a mark under her nose. It’s still there to this day. They said it would take months to heal, and that Priyanka had been dropped from several projects she’d already signed.”

Anil Sharma in his conversation also spilled beans about how Priyanka Chopra decided to return her signing amount for Hero and go to Bareilly, taking a short break. But he did not let that happen and asked his make-up man to do the best he could.

The actress indeed looked lovely in her debut film where she played the second fiddle and was paired opposite Sunny Deol. The film was released in 2003, and though Priyanka signed it after Andaaz, which was supposed to be her debut, things got delayed, and Hero, was released earlier.

For more trending stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Kareena Kapoor Once Demanded Rs 5 Crore After Being Asked About Her Thoughts On Starring In Emraan Hashmi’s ‘Murder’ While Rani Mukerji Straight Away Turned Down ‘Julie’ – Watch!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News