After winning Miss India World, Priyanka Chopra was bombarded with film offers. The actress initially planned to make her Bollywood debut with Humraaz, but things fell through. She eventually entered the mainstream acting world with The Hero: Love Story Of A Spy alongside Sunny Deol. But did you know? Her debut film, Andaaz, was halted because of lack of her dancing skills! Scroll below as producer Suneel Darshan recalls the blast from the past!

Andaaz starred Priyanka alongside Akshay Kumar and Lara Dutta. It was a conscious choice by the makers to feature two beauty pageant queens in their debut roles as they felt would be a unique selling point. It turned out to be a massive box office success which was made on a budget of 80 million but went on to garner a whopping 288 million at the box office.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Producer Suneel Darshan now reveals that it was extremely difficult for Priyanka Chopra to crack the Bollywood style of dancing while filming Allah Kare Dil Na Lage Kisise. Despite numerous efforts from both ends, the actress could not deliver what was expected out of her. The crew had flown all the way to Cape Town for the shoot of the song.

It was during the same time that Akshay Kumar was expecting the delivery of his first child with his wife Twinkle Khanna. Owing to all the hurdles, the shoot had to be stopped and the Andaaz team flew back to Mumbai. The makers enrolled Priyanka Chopra into dancing classes.

Suneel Darshan revealed to Times of India, “Yes, this happened. And exactly around that time, Akshay Kumar’s wife Twinkle was expecting their first child and her delivery date was round the corner. Akshay suggested that we take a break, return to Mumbai and come back a month or so later. And yes, I enrolled Priyanka with Veenu Prakash. Post that, however, it was all smooth.”

Andaaz, directed by Raj Kanwar, was released in 2003.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Neetu Kapoor Once Said, “I Don’t Go For Pseudo Directors Like Satyajit Ray”, Quickly Adding “I Don’t Mind Arty Directors Like Basu Bhattacharya & Benegal”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News