Dangal actress Zaira Wasim quit showbiz in 2019. She wanted to connect with her god and claimed Bollywood was creating a hindrance in the process. The former star has been away from the limelight but often spreads her spiritual knowledge via social media. A user recently questioned a woman eating food while wearing her niqab. Below is how she reacted to the controversy.

Back in 2020, Zaira had requested her fans to take down all her pictures from social media because she was trying to start a new life. She was last seen in The Sky Is Pink and bid goodbye to Bollywood as it allegedly created conflicts with her beliefs and faith. Nonetheless, she is pretty active on Twitter, with a massive following of 306.5K.

A user had shared a picture of a Muslim woman, eating her food through her niqab. The picture came across as unusual to many, who felt she could have at least removed it while consuming her meal. “Is this a choice of a human being?” questioned the netizen. Zaira Wasim gave it back to him, saying it was her choice.

Zaira Wasim responded, “Just attended a wedding. Ate exactly like this. Purely my choice. Even when everyone around me kept nagging me that I take the niqab off. I didn’t. We don’t do it for you. Deal with it.”

The comment by Zaira Wasim currently has 27.3K likes, 985 comments and 4,087 retweets. Many from her community took to the comment section to laud the former actress.

Take a look at the viral tweet below:

Just attended a wedding. Ate exactly like this. Purely my choice. Even when everyone around me kept nagging me that I take the niqab off. I didn’t. We don’t do it for you. Deal with it. https://t.co/Gu9AXQka8v — Zaira Wasim (@ZairaWasimmm) May 28, 2023

Previously, Zaira Wasim had raised her voice against the ban of hijab in Karnataka schools. She called it a bias against Muslim women.

