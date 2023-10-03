The stars are shining bright for Shah Rukh Khan, who’s on a rampage mode at the ticket windows. After the blockbuster Pathaan, his latest release, Jawan, has attained the ‘hit’ verdict at the box office with massive returns in only 25 days. Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

Jawan, directed by Atlee, is an action thriller that hit the big screens on September 7, 2023. It stars Shah Rukh Khan in the leading role alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. The film has completed 25 days at the box office, accumulating 605.21 crores across all languages.

Jawan is made on an estimated budget of 300 crores (including promotion and advertisement costs). This means Shah Rukh Khan & Atlee’s film has raked in profits of 307.21 crores. When converted, it comes to 102.40% of returns.

As per Koimoi’s parameters of profitable films, Jawan, with over 100% returns, is now officially a box office ‘hit.’ It is to be noted that the SRK mania is still very much alive at the ticket windows, so it will be interesting to note where this action thriller lands with its lifetime numbers.

The next target on the list of most profitable movies of 2023 is Pathaan, with returns of 117.28%. It will then be competing with larger fish in the pond, that is, OMG 2 (130.76%), while Gadar 2 (599.66%) and The Kerala Story (694.23%) seem unachievable with such a huge gap.

Jawan also stars Sanya Malhotra, Riddhi Dogra, and Priyamani in supporting roles. Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt are part of special cameo appearances that have won the hearts of the masses.

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The film stars Taapsee Pannu as the leading lady.

