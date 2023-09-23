Steve Harvey went through a lot of trouble over false rumours of his wife cheating on him with his bodyguard a few days ago, and it created a lot of nuisance online, but they handled it really well, and now he is once again back to regaining his honour back with his lovely gesture as he fulfils Prince Jackson son Michael Jackson’s dream. The King of Pop would surely be really glad to see his son meet with his idol, and Harvey continues to get love from the fans after this sweet gesture of his.

Family Feud show’s host life was in turmoil when the alleged cheating rumours spread like wildfire on the internet. His wife, Marjorie Elain Harvey, was accused of having an affair with the host’s bodyguard, but little did people know that he was the one who brought Elain and Harvey together years back. Thankfully, after quite a lot of explanations, the rumours dialled down.

Steve Harvey, taking to his social media account X aka Twitter, shared a heartwarming video clip where he met up with Prince Jackson, son of Michael Jackson; per his caption, Prince Steve has been his idol, and one can clearly see the glee in his face upon meeting the celebrity host. The duo collaborated over their humanitarian interest with the Steve Marjorie Harvey Foundation, working with the Pop King’s son’s Heal LA organisation.

Steve Harvey wrote in the caption, “#PrinceJackson wanted to meet me, the man who loved his father #MichaelJackson. Our @TheSMHF Exec Director #sharonpage made his dream come true. We look forward to working with you and your nonprofit #HealLA. We are sure your father is smiling down on you.” In the clip, Harvey could be seen seeing pictures of him with MJ as he goes on to describe the story behind them or when they were taken.

Check out the full clip here:

#PrinceJackson wanted to meet me, the man who loved his father #MichaelJackson. Our @TheSMHF Exec Director #sharonpage made his dream come true. We look forward to working with you and your nonprofit #HealLA. We are sure your father is smiling down on you 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/Rid7g5b0TD — Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) September 22, 2023

Prince Jackson was clearly awestruck being in such close proximity to his idol, Steve Harvey, and it was clearly showing on his face as he expressed how he felt about him and praised his work on humanitarian grounds. Harvey is known for making people comfortable around him in his shows, and while in the world where several television show hosts are being called out for workplace toxicity, his staff once mentioned that he is never rude, nor did he ever misbehave with them.

