Megan Fox, the name itself gives you butterflies in the stomach and rules the fantasies of her admirers, but who is in her fantasies? Well, as of now, it surely is only Machine Gun Kelly, but there was a time when Fox had a major crush on Harry Styles’ ex-girlfriend Olivia Wilde, and that was pretty intense; Wilde did not leave Jennifer’s Body star’s crush on her unrequited as she acknowledged it and gave an appropriate response to it. Keep scrolling to get the deets.

Both actresses have made their own space in Hollywood and are well-established personalities in showbiz, but back then, at the time of their confessions, they were sort of rising stars. Fox is undoubtedly one of the hottest actresses in the industry, and Wilde is no less than her in any way, but unfortunately, the duo never shared the screen together, and it’s a loss for their combined fanbase.

In 2009, in an interview with GQ, Megan Fox declared her crush on Olivia Wilde and not in a very subtle way. She said, “Look, I’m not a lesbian—I just think that all humans are born with the ability to be attracted to both sexes. I mean, I could see myself in a relationship with a girl.” Then continued, “Olivia Wilde is so sexy she makes me want to strangle a mountain ox with my bare hands. She’s mesmerizing. And lately, I’ve been obsessed with Jenna Jameson, but.… Oh boy.”

Olivia Wilde, upon knowing about the fact that Megan Fox had a crush on her, did not disappoint the Transformers star and went on to jokingly say to the same publication that GQ – “of course, anything I can do to save the mountain ox, I’m happy to do.” The duo met each other two years later at the Maui Film Festival, but reportedly, no sparks flew between them, at least not anything that would have endangered the life of a mountain ox.

Both Megan Fox and Olivia Wilde are two of the most renowned personalities in showbiz, and even years later, they look utterly gorgeous, and the fans would love to see them together on screen; what say? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

