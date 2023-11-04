Yesterday, Uorfi Javed made social media go into a tizzy when a video of her getting arrested by the Mumbai Police for wearing obscene clothes in public went viral. In the said video, two female cops reprimanded Uorfi for wearing such clothes and took her to a van. People wondered if she was actually arrested.

Those who believed that the video was true expressed their rage against the Mumbai Police for curtailing the Bigg Boss OTT star’s Right to Freedom. However, now in a new turn of events, the social media star has been actually booked for making this fake viral video.

Mumbai Police’s Instagram handle took notice of this viral event and decided to put up a statement that did not name Uorfi Javed but clearly indicated this event. The statement said, “One Can’t Violate Law Of The Land, For Cheap Publicity!”

The post further clarified that the video of a woman allegedly getting arrested in a case of obscenity is not true. It also said that the insignia and the Police uniform has been misused. A criminal case has been booked under sections 171, 419, 500, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

The criminal case has been registered in Oshiwara Police Station, and the fake police inspector has been arrested as well. However, Uorfi Javed has not yet been arrested. Netizens reacted to this busting by the Mumbai Police and endlessly trolled Uorfi for creating such a nuisance.

A user wrote, “Finally, some good news, this nuisance needs to stop. In Mumbai Police, we trust.” Another comment read, “Thank you for doing this. It was getting out of hand!” A third troll said, “Aree lekin usne toh scripted kaha tha ye sach kaise ho gaya.”

A user wrote, “Uorfi kyun aa gaya swaad? It’s Mumbai Police choodega nahi saala…loved the work Mumbai Police.” Another user echoed the same thought and wrote, “The best thing I saw on the internet today! Kudos to #mumbaipolice. You guys are awesome! This was much needed!” A third comment read, “So glad that this publicity drama has been busted by the cops!”

People endlessly trolled Uorfi Javed for making such a tasteless video. A troll commented, “Fake police ki Jagah real police aa gayi.” Another comment read, “Acting ka bhi 50rs katna sabka.” One more user wrote, “Ab ayega maza, jab 2 dande padenge fir sara bhoot nikal jayega.” A troll asked, “I wanna know what costume she will make out of her jail dress?”

You can check out Mumbai Police’s post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mumbai Police (@mumbaipolice)

