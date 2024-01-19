After much anticipation, Rohit Shetty released his action thriller series Indian Police Force on January 19, 2024. Starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, and Vivek Oberoi in leading roles, it is currently premiering on Amazon Prime Video. But can you guess the salary the entire cast took home? Scroll below for all the details!

Unfortunately, IPF opened up to mixed reviews from critics. Despite starring the actors from the business, the viewers felt the plot was weak and very far from Rohit Shetty standards. There are seven episodes in the first season, each ranging between 31-49 minutes.

Take a look at the salary of the Indian Police Force cast below:

Isha Talwar

Isha Talwar plays the supporting role of Rashmi Malik in the Indian Police Force. The actress, who made her Hindi debut with Salman Khan‘s Tubelight, has been a part of many renowned projects like Ginny Weds Sunny, Article 15, and Sharmaji Namkeen, among others.

As per various sources, she was paid a salary of 55 lakhs by the producers of IPF.

Sharad Kelkar

A big name in Television, now thriving in the film industry – Sharad Kelkar has proved his acting chops in films like Code Name: Tiranga, Bhuj: The Pride Of India, Laxmii, and many others.

Sharad Kelkar reportedly took home a little less than Isha Talwar, i.e., 45 lakhs for his portrayal of Jagtap in Rohit Shetty’s series.

Mukesh Rishi & Nikitin Dheer

Famous baddies in the film industry, Mukesh Rishi and Nikitin Dheer were each paid a salary of 30 lakhs for the Indian Police Force.

Nikitin Dheer plays the role of Rana Virk, while Mukesh Rishi plays DGP Jaideep Bansal IPS.

Shweta Tiwari and Vibhuti Thakur

Famous bahu of Television, Shweta Tiwari, also got a huge opportunity to present her skills in Rohit Shetty’s directorial. As per sources, she was paid a sum of 25 lakhs for her role as Shruti Bakshi.

On the other hand, Vibhuti Thakur took home around 20 lakhs.

Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Oberoi has been receiving tremendous projects in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada since his career revival with Inside Edge. Indian Police Force marks his second collaboration with Amazon Prime, and he’s reportedly paid a salary of 2 crores for his leading role as Joint CP Vikram Bakshi IPS.

Shilpa Shetty

Netizens were disappointed to witness Shilpa Shetty being sidelined by Rohit Shetty’s male cop (Sidharth Malhotra & Vivek Oberoi) in the Indian Police Force. But at least there’s pay parity because the actress has taken home an equal sum as Vivek.

Shilpa Shetty portrayed Gujarat ATS Chief Tara Shetty and was paid a remuneration of 2 crores.

Sidharth Malhotra

Last but the most important – Sidharth Malhotra, the leader of the gang, also took the biggest paycheck. Well, he’s amongst the first choices of Bollywood filmmakers, especially since Shershaah.

Sidharth Malhotra has taken home a salary of a whopping 6 crores for the Indian Police Force. He plays the role of DCP Kabir Malik IPS in the thriller series that revolves around bomb blasts in Delhi.

Indian Police Force Budget

As per online reports, Rohit Shetty has made Indian Police Force on a staggering budget of 110 crores. This means the actors have taken home a cumulative sum of 13 crores, which is about 12% of the total budget.

