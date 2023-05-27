Inside Edge, Selection Day To Roar Of The Lion - Here Are 5 Cricket-Based Series To Watch Ahead Of IPL Finale

With the anticipation reaching its peak, the stage is set for the grand finale of IPL 2023, scheduled for Sunday, May 28th. But before you witness the clash of the titans, why not indulge in some exhilarating cricket-based series that will leave you craving for more?

Here’s a list of five gripping series and audio series that will ignite your passion for the game and set your pulse racing. From thrilling matches to behind-the-scenes drama, these series encapsulate the essence of cricket and promise to keep you on the edge of your seat. So, grab your popcorn, sit back, and let the cricketing extravaganza begin!

Inside Edge

Inside Edge on Prime Video takes you behind the scenes of the glamorous cricket world, revealing the gritty truth beneath the surface. With a captivating storyline centered around the Mumbai Mavericks, a T20 cricket franchise, this fictional series exposes the intertwining realms of money, power, and politics in sports. Starring Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadda, Tanuj Virwani, and a talented ensemble cast, it keeps you on the edge of your seat. Each episode directed by different filmmakers adds a unique flavor to the narrative. If you crave drama, suspense, and a glimpse into the hidden side of cricket, Inside Edge is a binge-worthy choice.

Cover Drive

Cover Drive is a must-listen audio series that takes you on an emotional journey through the world of cricket. Meet 13-year-old Sooraj, a passionate cricket lover with a dream to join the Indian Cricket Team. But his path is riddled with challenges. Orphaned at a young age and surrounded by difficult circumstances, Sooraj’s determination is tested. With his mother gone and his father behind bars, how will he overcome these obstacles to fulfill his cricketing aspirations? Explore the highs and lows of Sooraj’s life, his love for the game, and the resilience that drives him forward. Tune into Pocket FM to and listen to Cover Drive to witness an inspiring story of hope, courage, and the pursuit of dreams amidst adversity.

Selection Day

Selection Day on Netflix hits a six with its heartfelt story of dreams, family, and the game of cricket. It revolves around a determined father who pushes his two sons to excel in the sport. While one son embraces the passion, the other treads a different path. This compelling web series, starring Mohammad Samad, Yash Dholye, and Rajesh Tailang, beautifully captures the complexities of ambition and the sacrifices made for success. With direction by Udayan Prasad and Karan Boolani, it strikes a perfect balance between emotional depth and thrilling cricket moments. Whether you’re a cricket enthusiast or simply appreciate a moving tale, Selection Day will leave you cheering for the players both on and off the field.

Roar of the Lion

Roar of the Lion on Disney+Hotstar is a phenomenal docu-series that chronicles the inspiring journey of the Chennai Super Kings in their comeback to the Indian Premier League in 2018 after a two-year ban. Led by the iconic Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the series provides an intimate and candid look into his life and the challenges he faced during the darkest phase of his career. Witness the resilience and determination of both the team and their leader as they strive for redemption. With Dhoni’s heartfelt revelations, this series offers a rare glimpse into the mind of a cricketing legend. So, celebrate Thala and his leadership with the series and relive his magic.

Sixer

Sixer is a cricket series that packs a punch! Watch as a diverse bunch of players unite for an ultimate goal: winning a local tournament. From quirky characters to intense matches, this web series delivers excitement in every over. With captivating performances by Shivankit Singh Parihar, Badri Chavan, Rahul Tewari, Karishma Singh, Vaibhav Shukla, and Brij Bhushan Shukla, it’s a rollercoaster ride of emotions. As they tackle personal challenges and team dynamics, you’ll find yourself cheering for their triumphs. Directed by Chaitanya Khumbakonum, Sixer on Amazon miniTV is a must-watch for cricket enthusiasts and fans of heartwarming camaraderie. Get ready for a gripping journey on and off the pitch!

