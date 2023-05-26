The television show Anupamaa starring Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in lead roles enjoys a massive fanbase. The characters of the show have now become household names and the show has proved that audience appreciates creative plots over regular saas Bahu saga. People from all walks of life love the show, however, the major twist came after the lead couple in the show parted ways and now, the fans have for the first time expressed their displeasure over this and also threatened to boycott the show. Scroll below to read the details!

Anupamaa has cemented its place at the top of the TRP chart and is holding this title for almost the past three years and has also shattered some of the biggest records. But it seems that the fans of the show are upset with the makers over the current track in which the focus has now been shifted to other characters. And for the first time in the history of the show #BoycottAnupamaa was seen trending on social media.

In the latest track, Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly, and Anuj aka Gaurav Khanna are not living together and have parted ways from each other. In one of the episodes, they both can be seen participating in Anupamaa son’s wedding, where they both performed rituals with different partners despite being married to each other this didn’t go well with the netizens and many slammed the makers for insulting Indian culture and called for the show’s boycott.

One of the users wrote, “Yeh kya hai bhai, dimaag ghum gya. Kaun married hai, kaun ex ban chuka, kon dekhta hai yeh sab.”

“We want makers to understand our views and displeasure.”

“I am also for BOYCOTT ANUPAMAA for the way the women characters in the serial including anupamaa is treated, written is disgusting. “

“Sach mai aisa chal raha hai toh log kaise dekh sakte hai. #Boycott.”

“Disgusting”

“It is getting bored now.”

Check out the tweet below:

Full Support to this Trend BOYCOTT ANUPAMAA pic.twitter.com/FHbydFPmtw — DHRUV🇩🇪 (@IamDhruv45) May 25, 2023

For the unversed, Anupamaa showcases the journey of a housewife, played by Rupali Ganguly who breaks all stereotypes to earn an identity for herself. The show first aired in the year 2020 and since then there is no looking back. However, now it seems that fans are in no mood to entertain the current track.

