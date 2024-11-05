Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again has been roaring at the box office and has passed the Monday with flying colors. The film, in four days at the box office, has earned a whopping 144.8 crore despite having a massive Diwali clash with Kartik Aaryan’s horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Singham Again Day 4 Box Office Collection

On the fourth day, Monday, November 4, the film has earned almost 18 crore at the box office and this is a very good number considering the festival season has been officially over and people were back to work on Monday!

Before this, the Cop Universe biggie by Rohit Shetty had already earned 125 crore over the weekend, and along with a clash with two films running phenomenally at the box office – Tamil war drama – Amarana and Hindi horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, this number was a giant pull.

Here is the day-wise breakdown of the box office collection of Singham Again at the box office.

Day 1: 43.70 crore

Day 2: 44.50 crore

Day 3: 36.80 crore

Day 4: 19.80 crore

Total: 144.8 crore

Ajay Devgn Delivers 4 Times Of His Remuneration!

Ajay Devgn has charged almost 35 crore for the film, which has already earned 144.8 crore at the box office. The superstar has delivered more than 308% higher earnings with the film than he charged, almost 4 times more than his remuneration for the Cop Universe biggie.

The film has been showing no signs of slowing down and is expected to see a massive influx of audiences in the coming days, and the growing word of mouth from all corners is building excitement for this epic family entertainer.

