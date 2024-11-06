Amaran Worldwide Box Office (After 6 Days): Earns 65% Of Vettaiyan Already

Sivakarthikeyan’s Amaran has been turning into a phenomenal Diwali blockbuster, with the film earning 102 crore net collection in India in six days at the box office. The film has already turned into the highest-grossing film of the actor’s career, surpassing Don. In fact, the superstar has earned way more than its previous release this year – Ayalaan!

Amaran Box Office Collection Day 6

On the sixth day, Tuesday, November 5, the Diwali release earned 9 crore at the box office in India. This was a very minimal drop from Monday, which earned 10.15 crore. The film also stars Sai Pallavi in the lead and is being appreciated for being brilliantly made.

The war drama is a biopic that sketches the life of a war martyr, Major Mukund Varadarajan. The film is based on a book titled India’s Most Fearless: True Stories of Modern Military Heroes by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh.

Amaran Worldwide Box Office

In six days, the film stands at 168 crore gross collection worldwide, with 50 crore gross collection overseas. The film is currently the third highest-grossing Tamil film worldwide and is racing towards the second spot to axe Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan.

Currently, the Sivakarthikeyan film has earned 65% of Vettaiyan’s 258 crore worldwide. While it would touch this number in the upcoming week, it would still be a distant dream to uproot the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2024 – The Greatest Of All Time.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Tamil films of 2024 worldwide.

1. The Greatest Of All Time: 464.54 crore

2. Vettaiyan: 258.91 crore

3. Amaran: 168 crore*

4. Raayan: 155 crore

5. Indian 2: 150.94 crore

6. Maharaja: 109.13 crore

7. Aranmanai 4: 100.24 crore

8. Ayalan: 76.41 crore

9. Thangalan: 71.45 crore

10. Captain Miller: 67.99 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Tamil Films of 2024 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Collection Day 5: Kartik Aaryan Delivers Almost 213% Higher Earnings Than His Paycheck As Rooh Baba!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News