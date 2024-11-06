Kartik Aaryan’s horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is creating waves at the box office earning a huge 141.5 crore net collection in India in five days. This is a huge victory for the film since it tackled a massive box office clash with Ajay Devgn‘s Singham Again that also starred Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and a barrage of stars!

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Collection Day 5

On the fifth day, Tuesday, November 5, the horror comedy helmed by Anees Bazmee witnessed a drop of almost 24% from the previous day, which earned 17.80 crore on Monday! However, it is still a huge number, considering the collection came on a full-fledged working day.

In fact, BB 3’s day 5 is almost in line with Singham Again‘s fifth-day collection, which is in the range of 13.5 – 14 crore itself. Kartik Aaryan’s horror-comedy is maintaining a good pace at the box office, and in fact, it is better than its rival in that sense.

Kartik Aaryan’s Fee VS Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office

The superstar charged 45 crore as his remuneration for the horror comedy threequel. Within five days, he has delivered almost 213% higher earnings at the box office, making every penny he has charged worth it. While the film would cross 150 crore within the first week, it would be interesting to see how it fares over the second weekend.

Take a look at the day-wise collection breakdown of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3:

Day 1: 36.60 crore

Day 2: 38.40 crore

Day 3: 35.20 crore

Day 4: 17.80 crore

Day 5: 13.5 crore

Total: 141.5 crore

