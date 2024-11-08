Amaran, starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi, wrapped up its extended opening week and has managed to become the third highest-grossing Tamil film of 2024 at the worldwide box office. Now, in the latest development, the film has crossed 190 crores gross globally and is set to join Thalapathy Vijay’s The Greatest Of All Time and Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan, becoming the third Tamil film to enter the 200 crore club. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the Kollywood biographical action drama is riding high on positive reviews and word-of-mouth. After a fantastic global start of around 40 crores gross, it flexed its strong grip. After earning bountiful during the Diwali weekend, the film sailed smoothly during weekdays. In the meantime, it crossed several Kollywood biggies of 2024, like Maharaja, Indian 2, and Raayan.

As per the latest collection update, Amaran has amassed 117.30 crores net at the Indian box office during its 8-day extended opening week. Including taxes, the gross domestic collection stands at 138.41 crores. In overseas, too, the film did impressive business and has earned 55 crores gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at 193.41 crores gross.

Worldwide box office breakdown of Amaran:

India net – 117.30 crores

India gross – 138.41 crores

Overseas gross – 55 crores

Worldwide gross – 193.41 crores

As we can see, the Sivakarthikeyan starrer is just 6.59 crores away from entering the 200-crore club. This feat will be accomplished by today or tomorrow, giving the actor his first 200 crore club globally. Also, for Kollywood, it’ll be the third film of 2024 to hit a double century after The Greatest Of All Time and Vettaiyan.

Meanwhile, Amaran is reportedly made on a budget of 120 crores, and the cost will be recovered today in domestic earnings.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

