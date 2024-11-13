Kajol and Kriti Sanon led Do Patti was one of the most anticipated digital releases of 2024. The thriller film enjoyed massive hype but could not live upto the expectations. Despite the negative reviews, it continues garnering impressive views. It is now the fourth most-watched Indian film of 2024 on Netflix. Plus, it is very close to beating Laapataa Ladies. Scroll below for our detailed OTT verdict.

While the performances by Kajol and Kriti Sanon were praised, viewers criticized the weak storyline of Do Patti. Many even praised Shaheer Sheikh but felt the characters lacked depth overall. Despite all the backlash, it made a smashing debut on Netflix, clocking in 5 million views. It was the fourth most-watched film (non-English) between the duration of October 21-27, 2024.

Do Patti continues its winning streak!

It is commendable how Kanika Dhillon’s film continues to grab eyeballs in the online world. It has continued its streak of success and has yet again featured in the Top 10 films on Netflix (non-English) for the third week straight.

Take a look at the week-wise viewership breakdown below:

Week 1: 5 million (#4)

Week 2: 7.2 million (#2)

Week 3: 3.3 million (#4)

Total views: 15.5 million

Is now the 4th most-watched Indian film of 2024

Do Patti has surpassed the viewership of Indian biggies like Animal (13.6 million), Fighter (14 million), and Shaitaan (14.8 million), among others to become the 4th most-watched Indian film of 2024.

What’s more exciting is that it is only 1.6 million views away from leaving behind Kiran Rao’s much-loved Laapataa Ladies, which has clocked in 17.1 million viewership on Netflix.

Take a look at the top 5 most-watched Indian films of 2024 on Netflix:

Maharaja: 19.7 million

Crew: 17.9 million

Laapataa Ladies: 17.1 million

Do Patti: 15.5 million

Shaitaan: 14.8 million views

While it has already been three weeks, time will tell whether Kriti Sanon, Kajol, and Shaheer Sheikh led Do Patti will continue to enjoy viewership and make its smashing debut into the top 3.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more OTT verdicts!

Must Read: Prime Video’s Citadel: Honey Bunny Dominates Global Streaming Charts in Launch Weekend

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News