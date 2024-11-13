Emmay Entertainment creates Freedom At Midnight with filmmaker Nikkhil Advani spearheading the show, which will start streaming on Sony Liv on November 15. The show promises to bring forth the unseen events of India’s freedom struggle and the partition between India and Pakistan. The show has been adapted from a book by Larry Collins and Dominique Lapierre of the same name. Among the central characters in the show is the freedom fighter and first Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru. Impressive actor Sidhant Gupta has played the character. Here’s more about the talented actor.

Sidhant Gupta received fame with the 2023 show Jubilee.

While Sidhant had earlier done a few films like Badmashiyaan and Operation Romeo, his most significant break came from the 2023 Prime Video show Jubilee, where he played the central role of Jay Khanna in the series directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. The series was based on the Hindi film industry in the 1950s. Sidhant’s role as a film director who came to India as a refugee and had to endure many hardships before getting his opportunity hit the right chord with the audience and made him a sought-after actor.

In the promos released so far, he has embraced the character of Pandit Nehru with utmost perfection, as his body language and nuances replicate that of Pandit Nehru. In a recent interview with Zoom, Sidhant talked about Nikkhil Advani’s trust in him as an actor and how that made it easier for him to perform. He said, “I’m just fortunate that I found a director who knows how to trust. And that means a lot for an artist because that’s when you have the freedom to go out of bounds without seeking any approval. Trust yourself because your director trusts you.”

Freedom At Midnight has generated a buzz with its trailers.

Freedom At Midnight has followed a unique strategy, releasing multiple sneak peeks into the series before releasing a trailer. The plan has worked in favor of the makers, as there is considerable buzz about the show on social media. Sony Liv has another winner for them after the success of the Scam series and Rocket Boys.

