Prime Video has revealed that the Indian Original spy series Citadel: Honey Bunny, born from the world of Citadel, was the most watched series on Prime Video worldwide in its launch weekend. The Indian series, directed by Raj & DK, starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha, has drawn huge global audiences and streamed in 200 countries worldwide. The series was in the Top 10 in almost 150 countries, including the US, UK, France, Italy, Australia, Canada, Brazil, and UAE.

“The success of Citadel: Honey Bunny shows that our non-English language International Originals continue to find fans globally through Prime Video’s huge worldwide audience,” said James Farrell, VP of International Originals, Prime Video & Amazon MGM Studios.

“Citadel: Honey Bunny’s success is another example of Indian content increasingly appreciated by audiences worldwide,” said Nikhil Madhok, Head of Originals, Prime Video India. “It shows that local narratives can appeal universally and engage customers across borders. The series has received an extremely positive response in India, and we are thrilled that this action spy thriller is also the most watched series on Prime Video worldwide on its launch weekend.”

“It has been a very enriching experience on a challenging project that gave us the unique opportunity to collaborate with some of the biggest names in global entertainment and build on a larger connected world of spies which goes beyond the conventional storytelling formats,” said Raj & DK.

“We have enjoyed weaving in easter eggs and nostalgic throwbacks to 90s’ cinema into the world of Honey Bunny. And we are thrilled at the amazing response from our home turf worldwide!” Writer Sita Menon has crafted outstanding scripts that our talented leads, Samantha and Varun Dhawan, bring to life through shining performances, said Angela Russo-Otstot, Executive Producer and Chief Creative Officer, AGBO. “AGBO is honored to collaborate with such exceptional creatives, alongside Amazon and David Weil, in bringing this distinctive global series to audiences worldwide.”

