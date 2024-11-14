Amaran is doing wonders at the worldwide box office and has already earned well above expectations. Recently, it surpassed the lifetime collection of Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan and became the second highest-grossing Kollywood film of 2024. Now, it is just a few crores away from unleashing the milestone of 300 crores gross. Whenever it happens, it’ll be a big achievement for Sivakarthikeyan, and below is all you need to know!

Being the most expensive film in Siva’s career, all eyes were set on its performance, and guess what? The film has passed the test with flying colors. Due to the Diwali festive season, it enjoyed impressive footfalls during the first few days, and later, the strong content kept the momentum going. As a result, it crossed 200 crores and 250 crores quickly.

As per the latest update, on the second Wednesday, Amaran earned 4.15 crores in India, showing a good hold from Tuesday’s 5 crores. This has resulted in a total collection of 169.20 crores net at the Indian box office after 14 days. Including taxes, the sum stands at 199.65 crores gross.

In overseas markets, Amaran has been a huge success, earning 74 crores gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at 273.65 crores gross in 14 days.

As we can see, the film needs just 26.35 crores more to enter the 300-crore club. Whenever this happens, Sivakarthikeyan joins Rajinikanth, Thalapathy Vijay, and Kamal Haasan, who are among tier 1 stars of Kollywood. For those who don’t know, among the top stars of the Tamil film industry, only Rajini, Vijay, and Haasan have their films in the 300 crore club globally. Other than tier 1 stars, Chiyaan Vikram also has his films in the 300 crore club.

Joining such big names will be a big achievement for Sivakarthikeyan. Considering the competition from Kanguva, it’ll be interesting to see how quickly Amaran hits a triple century at the worldwide box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

