As the holiday season arrives, Red One is bringing big-screen cheer with a twist of action, but it’s got a lot riding on it to deliver at the box office. The movie stars Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans, and J.J. Simmons. Red One follows Callum Drift, Santa’s head of security, on a wild mission to save the holiday. When Santa is kidnapped on Christmas Eve, Callum is forced out of retirement and pairs up with Jack O’Malley, a savvy hacker-mercenary with clues to Santa’s location.

Despite being a holiday charm, Red One hasn’t received glowing reviews, which could make its box office performance even more risky. With its hefty budget, it’s in the hot seat to become a seasonal hit.

How Much Does Red One Need to Make At the Box Office?

With a massive $250 million budget, Red One faces a high-stake challenge to break at the box office. The movie must pull at least $500 million for financial success. Moreover, the movie sits at 32% on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics calling out its lack of “holiday magic.” Despite these criticisms, Red One might still capture the attention of general audiences, which could give it a chance to hit the $500 million mark.

Red One Production Budget Issues

Red One was initially budgeted at $200 million, but due to an unexpected production issue involving Dwayne Johnson, the budget was pushed to $250 million. As per The Wrap, Johnson’s tardiness, often arriving on set seven to eight hours late or sometimes not at all, and his refusal to work over five hours a day led to the extra cost.

Moreover, the production challenges not only put Johnson in the spotlight for reasons other than his star power but also the added pressure on Red One’s box office performance.

