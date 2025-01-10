The 2025 Golden Globes saw a host of stars descend on the red carpet, and the event gave fans a lot of content in a single night. From Zendaya debuting her engagement ring to Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet’s second romantic appearance at the annual ceremony. Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco also happily basked in the glory of being newly engaged. Host Nikki Glaser’s monologue was well-received by the fans, especially all the roasts. Meanwhile, the afterparty of the Golden Globes also saw a lot of activity, specifically between exes Matt Rife and Kate Beckinsale. The two were reportedly spotted kissing each other. Here’s what we know about it.

Were Matt Rife & Kate Beckinsale Kissing Each Other At Golden Globes Afterparty?

According to Page Six, Matt and Kate were seen kissing each other at the Golden Globes Awards afterparty hosted by Netflix. “They were kissing and being affectionate with one another,” a source told the portal. They added, “Her arms were around his neck. And his arms and hands were around her waist. They were very close and then I saw them kiss a couple times.”

Another source said that it wasn’t an actual makeout session. “They are friendly exes and were having some funny conversations,” they claimed. The moment between the former couple reportedly happened at the end of the night. “They were in front of everyone in the corner of the main dining room. By this time it wasn’t packed, people were filtering out,” they said.

Matt Rife & Kate Beckinsale Relationship History

For the unversed, the comedian and the actress dated back in 2017 after meeting through a mutual friend. The two parted ways after a year-long relationship. Their age difference was a source of debate on the Internet since he was 21 years old, and she was 43 at the time. After their breakup, Matt made an unsavory comment about her in reference to Pete Davidson.

In 2019, he called their relationship complicated with lots of ups and downs and said she had moved on, and he was happy. Matt added there was “not a chance” they would get back together. Then, he asked Pete Davidson to run and be careful. For the uninitiated, Pete was dating Kate at the time. Not long after, he apologized for his words and said he was just being petty.

“I gave that advice because I was only speaking from personal experience, having been together and finding out that we weren’t the most compatible match,” he told Elle Magazine later. Matt Rife said he just wanted both of them to be careful with their emotions and not jump into anything that might not work out. Now, it seems the duo have fixed their equation since then.

