One of the popular Hollywood actors, Keanu Reeves, is known for his kindest heart. He has often come to the rescue of his colleagues if they need any help at any given point. The actor, who worked his way through the industry with hard work and dedication, achieved many accolades over the span of four decades. However, this one time, he helped out Kate Beckinsale, and the actress admitted how kind and generous Reeves was.

The actress attended the red carpet at Cannes in 1993 for the premiere of Kenneth Branagh’s Much Ado About Nothing. That is when she faced a major wardrobe malfunction, but because of the John Wick actor, she was saved from any controversial scandal. In a throwback interview, she talked about this. So, scroll ahead to know what happened.

In addition to detailing the incident, Kate Beckinsale also shared a social media post reminding of her moments with Keanu Reeves and Robert Sean Leonard. In her Instagram post, the actress shared a throwback picture, where she can be seen looking stunning as always in a golden dress and paired her outfit with dangling earrings. In the photo, Reeves was dressed in a black jacket and matching pants and teamed it up with a white T-shirt underneath.

In the caption, she explained what happened to her and how Keanu Reeves and Robert Sean Leonard helped her in that situation. Kate Beckinsale shared, “I had bought the bodysuit in the Sock Shop at the airport, and when I got in the car to drive to the premiere with Denzel and Pauletta Washington, all the poppers in the crotch popped open, and it flipped up like a roller blind.”

She further added, “I walked out onto the biggest red carpet of my life and whispered to Keanu and Robert Sean Leonard what had happened. In this picture, I am holding the front gusset down, and the two of them are holding the back gusset. Absolute legends who may not even have fully understood the physics of what was happening or had ever heard the word ‘gusset’ before, but both jumped in to save me—no questions asked.”

While Kate Beckinsale made her movie debut with Much Ado About Nothing, which became one of the most critically acclaimed films in her career, Keanu Reeves’ first major role was in a dark, gritty drama, River’s Edge. In 2020, The New York Times ranked him as the fourth-greatest actor of the 21st century. In 2022, Time Magazine ranked him as one of the 100 most influential people in the world.

Well, over the years, we have seen many actresses face wardrobe malfunctions, but what happened to Kate Beckinsale was quite tragic. Thanks to the two men, Keanu Reeves and Robert Sean Leonard, for helping her out.

