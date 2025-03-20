Pete Davidson’s love life has once again captured the spotlight, but this time, the mystery is over, as his new girlfriend has been revealed to be model and social media sensation Elsie Hewitt. This shocking revelation comes after weeks of speculation, and TMZ has confirmed the budding romance.

Elsie Hewitt: Not Your Typical Hollywood Star

Pete Davidson is no stranger to high-profile relationships, but this one is said to be unlike any before. Hewitt, though well-known on Instagram with a million followers, isn’t your typical Hollywood A-lister. Instead, she has carved out her space as a food influencer while dabbling in acting, with roles in Teenage Badass and Dave.

Her romantic history is just as star-studded. The 29-year-old model was previously linked to Ryan Phillippe, Benny Blanco, and Jason Sudeikis. She first crossed paths with Blanco, now engaged to Selena Gomez, while working on his 2019 music video for Graduation. Their romance ended a year later, paving the way for her brief fling with Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis in early 2024.

Before that, Hewitt had an ill-fated relationship with Cruel Intentions actor Ryan Phillippe, whom she accused of domestic abuse in 2017, a case that was eventually settled two years later.

Pete Davidson’s Family Approves Of His New Relationship

Pete Davidson’s latest romance appears to be a refreshing change, and insiders reveal that his new flame “respects Pete and his desire for privacy,” adding, “Although things are new for Pete, he really likes this woman.” His family, including his mother, Amy Waters Davidson, and sister, Casey Davidson, reportedly approve of the relationship and are thrilled to see him so happy.

Pete Davidson & Elsie Hewitt’s PDA Confirms Their Romance

This week, the couple’s chemistry was fully displayed when sizzling snapshots of them sharing a passionate kiss on a Palm Beach getaway were published. Davidson and his bikini-clad girlfriend were spotted holding hands and splashing through the waves, looking completely smitten.

Davidson, with an enviable dating history that includes Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian, Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley, Phoebe Dynevor, Kaia Gerber, and Chase Sui Wonders, is no stranger to whirlwind romances. His most recent relationship with Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline fizzled out last summer, but it seems he’s now found something different, something real with Hewitt.

