Angelina Jolie has constantly reminded the world why she is one of Hollywood’s biggest style icons. She radiates elegance and strength in her red carpet appearances, and we have come across this throwback picture of the actress in a gorgeous gown gracing the red carpet. It effortlessly blended timeless glamour with ethereal fantasy. Scroll below for the pictures and a detailed breakdown of this throwback look of Jolie.

Jolie is not just any actress; she is a brand and a global star who has mesmerized us over the years with her beauty and talent. Similarly, her style statement has also evolved over the years. In the 1990s, it was freer and punkier. In the latter years, she has adopted chic and classic looks that emanate great confidence.

The throwback look we came across today was posted on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) by a fan account, and as per that, it was from the Maleficent premiere. Angelina Jolie sported a Ralph & Russo gown in silver and white for the red carpet-event. It is an intricately embellished silver gown with a structured bodice with crystal beading and gilded accents framing her waist. The layered tulle skirt had softness and fluidity, with sheer cape-like sleeves draping from her shoulders. It added drama and movement to the attire.

Her chic styling further elevated the look. The Eternals star sported a sleek updo, keeping the neckline clean and sculptural. She had diamond drop earrings, adding a touch of classic Hollywood glamour.

Angelina Jolie sported a sheer foundation base and subtle contouring for makeup, with winged liners over the eyes and mascara to lift up the look. She kept it simple and finished it with her classic bold red lipstick, which confidently punctuated the look. In addition, her exposed tattoos peeked through the gown’s sheer fabric.

This look from the premiere is not just one of the standout red carpet moments but a visual statement of enduring star power. Angelina Jolie doesn’t just wear outfits; she transforms them into art and legacy. Check out the pictures below.

HAIL TO THE QUEEN! Angelina Jolie at the Maleficent: Mistress of Evil premiere in London. pic.twitter.com/Dl99s0ohOP — best of angelina jolie (@bestofajolie) October 10, 2019

angelina jolie looking like a goddess at the maleficent premiere pic.twitter.com/H7qEkxhYIH — Angelina jolie content (@humansrightpunk) August 4, 2021

On the work front, Angelina Jolie starrer Maria is now available on the Lionsgate Play OTT platform.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood

Must Read: 5 Most Controversial Met Gala Moments: From Kim Kardashian’s Marilyn Monroe Dress Drama To Demi Lovato Slamming The Event

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News