Triptii Dimri is not just winning hearts with her movies but stealing the show with her fiery fashion escapades. The Bad Newz actress effortlessly sets fashion trends. She has proven it time and again, from bossy pansuits to structured silhouettes. Take a look

Beige Pantsuit: Triptii Dimri donned a beige pantsuit with a green denim bralette, pairing the ensemble with a cropped coat. She completed the look with metallic accessories, including a neckpiece and hoops. Wearing minimal makeup, she slayed in pointed stilettos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Triptii Dimri (@tripti_dimri)

Oversized Coat: The Animal actress turned heads again in beige, wearing an oversized coat sans inner layer paired simply with white bottoms. She styled her hair in messy waves and chose a dewy makeup look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Triptii Dimri (@tripti_dimri)

Wrap-Up Dress: Triptii wowed in a blue and white printed wrap dress by Christian Dior. She let the outfit do all the talking, opting for natural hair and a no-makeup look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Triptii Dimri (@tripti_dimri)

Bodycon Gown: Triptii Dimri ate and left no crumbs, letting her inner spark shine in a sleeveless structured gown featuring a black corset and a shimmery pleated one-sided bottom. Adding a vintage touch, she paired the look with netted gloves, soft waves, and glamorous makeup.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Triptii Dimri (@tripti_dimri)

Red Latex One-Piece: Triptii went fierce in a red-hot latex bodycon, letting her ensemble speak loud. She was a blaze, completing the look with red stilettos, contemporary gold earrings, and soft waves.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Triptii Dimri (@tripti_dimri)

Sleek Gown: Exuding diva energy, she rocked a patterned black gown with a folded detail at the bust and a fitted bottom featuring a thigh-high slit. Her loose bun with soft face-framing waves and minimal makeup completed the look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Triptii Dimri (@tripti_dimri)

With every appearance, Triptii Dimri pushes the envelope on fashion experimentation and consistently crafts eye-catching style statements.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such fashion and lifestyle stories and updates!

Must Read: Disha Patani Dishes Out Morticia Addams Vibes In Her Body-Hugging Sleek Ensemble With Plunging Neckline

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News