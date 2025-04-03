Angelina Jolie is a top-class actress who is not only an established Hollywood actress but a global star. She is an influential personality who gets actively involved in her films regarding the characters. She has performed several memorable roles on screen; among them, she has played in Lara Croft’s movies. She appeared in two movies in the titular role. Since the film is a video game adaptation, the makers wanted Jolie to dress the way the character is in the games. However, Jolie was uncomfortable wearing shorts for the Lara Croft: Tomb Raider movie. Keep scrolling for deets.

It is an action-adventure directed by Simon West and featuring Iain Glen, Jon Voight, Daniel Craig, Noah Taylor, and Richard Johnson in supporting roles. Despite the negative reviews, the movie is one of the highest-grossing video game adaptations. Jolie reprised her role in the sequel Lara Croft: Tomb Raider—The Cradle of Life.

In an interview with Screen Slam, Angelina Jolie once shared the complete story behind why she did not want to wear shorts in the first Lara Croft movie. Although she was reluctant to wear them at first, she eventually agreed to them. Jolie recalled, “We knew we had to have the shorts at one point, which was very, very difficult.”

She revealed, “And it was big discussions to the last minute about me….I think it was the first thing I said to Simon, probably. Was that I would do the movie, but would not get in the shorts. It did take a while, and then we thought, for the people that know her, you have to get in the shorts.” Although it was uncomfortable, it helped her connect with the character. Jolie said, “It was very, very uncomfortable. You feel like her.”

Later, when the sequel was made, Angelina Jolie revealed that she was unwilling to reprise that role but had to do it to make things right. However, she did not compromise with her outfit anymore. Speaking to IGN, she said, “During the first film we had to really consider the game a lot and not stray too far from it, to try to make the game character a real person.” Angelina also said, “She had that video-vixen type thing and a lot of the clothes were stretchy and that kind of thing. But we didn’t get into the quality of the lady aspect of her. And her body wasn’t the way I wanted it to be. So, for the second one, I wanted it to be more my body. And I wanted her to be classier and more interesting as a woman. So we did have a conscious effort with the clothes and with many things about her.”

The actress also said that she agreed to do the second film because she felt there was a lot she didn’t do the way she wanted to do it. Jolie revealed that the agreement was that if they were going to do it, they would do it right this time. That was the shared sentiment as they began. They held numerous meetings, discussing everything they had been dissatisfied with and identifying the changes they planned to make.

On the professional front, Angelina Jolie was last seen in 2024’s Maria and is starring in Couture.

