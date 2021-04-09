Pawan Kalyan starrer Vakeel Saab released today, and fans are thoroughly impressed. The film is the official remake of the Bollywood National Award-winning courtroom drama PINK. The trailer of the PK starrer received much love, and the responses the film is being bestowed is much more.

Advertisement

Vakeel Saab marks Pawan’s return to the silver screen after his sabbatical of more than two years. The actor’s last release was Agnyaathavaasi, and it released in 2018. The film has taken fans by storm, and below is some of their reaction to the film. Scroll down and have a look at some Twitter reviews.

Tweeting about Vakeel Saab, one user wrote, “Interval and 2nd Half bagundhi PK fight Scenes daggara BGM ramp undhi @MusicThaman #VakeelSaab” Another fan wrote, “Good first half with a terrific interval block. @PawanKalyan is BACK.. ! #VakeelSaab” A third fan tweeted, “Over Expectations tho velli Movie baledani Evadaina tweet Vaste . Left leg tho thanneyandi #VakeelSaab”

Interval and 2nd Half bagundhi🔥👌 PK fight Scenes daggara BGM ramp undhi @MusicThaman#VakeelSaab — Chaitanya (@DarkPhantom18_) April 9, 2021

Good first half with a terrific interval block.👍@PawanKalyan is BACK.. ! 🤙🔥#VakeelSaab — Suresh Kondi (@V6_Suresh) April 9, 2021

Over Expectations tho velli Movie baledani Evadaina tweet Vaste . Left leg tho thanneyandi 👍#VakeelSaab — Hyper Aadhi (@AadhiHyper) April 8, 2021

Jai Powerstar c u at the theaters today…#vakeelsaab pic.twitter.com/EqBuoun7QX — Naga Vamsi (@vamsi84) April 8, 2021

BLOCKBUSTER VAKEEL SAAB POWERSTAR ON 🔥🔥🔥 CONGRATULATIONS TO THE ENTIRE TEAM 👏👏👏 #VakeelSaab — nithiin (@actor_nithiin) April 9, 2021

Advertisement

Another Twitter reaction of Vakeel Saab read, “1st Half Lo Emanna Acting @yoursanjali (Red heart Ok hand) Super Anthe (Ok hand) Please Make Many More Films.. (Folded hands) BlockBuster Reports All Over (White heavy check mark) #VakeelSaab” Another fan who watched the film, wrote, “20 minutes into second half and PK-PrakashRaj combo are lighting up the screen on fire (Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes) PK is killing it . #VakeelSaab”

1st Half Lo Emanna Acting @yoursanjali ❤️👌🏻

Super Anthe 👌🏻

Please Make Many More Films.. 🙏 BlockBuster Reports All Over ✅#VakeelSaab pic.twitter.com/WMa7IMCAmA — Hari SaaHo ➐ (@HariSaaho19) April 9, 2021

20 minutes into second half and PK-PrakashRaj combo are lighting up the screen on fire 😍 PK is killing it . #VakeelSaab — sharat (@sherry1111111) April 8, 2021

Anantapur Town : 10/10 theatres All normal shows House full 6 theatres benefit shows House full Okka half beat movie tho kutha ramp adisthunnadu 🤙💥 #VakeelSaab @PawanKalyan — Guru😎 (@GuruRs45) April 9, 2021

So I have been waiting for this film to get release from almost 1.5 years.

Now it's the time 💃

Enjoy the film and please don't encourage piracy.#VakeelSaab #AnanyaNagalla pic.twitter.com/kaMaIOIYYe — Ananya Nagalla (@AnanyaNagalla) April 9, 2021

Another fan wrote, “Just one word – Bomma Block buster.. (Call me hand, 2 Collision symbol emoji) #VakeelSaab” Another wrote, “Mass kaa baap #vakeelsaab no words no arguments only judgement Blockbuster! Jai powerstar @PawanKalyan (Folded hands)” Another Vakeel Saab fan wrote, “#VakeelSaab is a wonderfully crafted, thought-provoking story with rich performances. Highest honours to @PawanKalyan Garu for his superb performance n more importantly, for accepting this great content. Huge Congratulations to #SriRamVenu & team n #DilRaju garu on #BlockBuster”

Just one word – Bomma Block buster..🤙💥💥#VakeelSaab — Vamsi vardhan PSPK (@Vamsivardhan_) April 9, 2021

Mass kaa baap #vakeelsaab no words no arguments only judgement Blockbuster! Jai powerstar @PawanKalyan 🙏 — BANDLA GANESH. (@ganeshbandla) April 9, 2021

#VakeelSaab is a wonderfully crafted, thought-provoking story with rich performances. Highest honours to @PawanKalyan Garu for his superb performance n more importantly, for accepting this great content. Huge Congratulations to #SriRamVenu & team n #DilRaju garu on #BlockBuster — Krish Jagarlamudi (@DirKrish) April 9, 2021

Completed ✅

First half konchem slow ga vundi

Pre interval nundi Climax Varuku chala Bagundi

AD tarwatha naku nachina pk movie

Special mention to @MusicThaman 🙌🏻❣️

Congrats to entire team #VakeelSaab pic.twitter.com/ZqUhzmcnLq — 𝑽𝒂𝒎𝒔𝒊💛 (@Urs_PVP) April 9, 2021

It's been an hour but still struggling for words to describe @PawanKalyan's stellar performance 🙏#VakeelSaab — Trend PSPK (@TrendPSPK) April 9, 2021

Directed by Venu Sriram, Vakeel Saab is produced by Boney Kapoor and features Pawan Kalyan as a layer – initially played by Amitabh Bachchan in the Hindi version, PINK. The film also stars Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla as the leading ladies. Prakash Raj featured in a supporting role, while Shruti Haasan also plays a pivotal role.

Must Read: Yuvarathnaa: As Puneeth Rajkumar’s Film Releases On OTT Within 8 Days Of Release, Theatre Owners Questions Their Survival

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube