After its big-screen run, Manchu Vishnu’s mythological action film Kannappa is getting ready for its digital release. The movie follows the emotional and spiritual journey of a tribal man who becomes a true devotee of Lord Shiva. Upon its theatrical run, the film was praised for its grand visuals and emotional depth. And now, recent reports from Filmibeat confirm that it’s coming to OTT.

When & Where To Watch Kannappa Online?

Kannappa was released in cinemas on June 27, 2025. According to the latest updates, the film is expected to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on July 25, 2025. However, the platform has yet to announce this on its social media handles. If the news comes to fruition, then interested viewers can soon watch it from the comfort of their home.

Interestingly, Vishnu Manchu had revealed earlier that he didn’t have OTT release pressure. He wanted to wait and see how the film performed in theatres before finalizing a deal. Now, with decent reviews and a growing fanbase, Kannappa is ready to reach a wider audience online.

More About Kannappa

The story of Kannappa takes place in the 2nd-century Srikalahasti. It follows Thinnadu, a tribal man who hates God due to his struggles in life. But things take a turn when he falls in love with Nemali, a devotee of Lord Shiva. After being banished from his village, Thinnadu’s journey leads him from disbelief to deep devotion.

His transformation reaches a turning point on Maha Shivaratri, where a divine experience changes everything. The film shows his growth, sacrifice, and spiritual awakening in a moving way.

Talking about the cast, Vishnu Manchu gives a strong performance, especially in emotional scenes. Prithvi Mukundan as Nemali impresses with her role, and Prabhas and Mohanlal make memorable appearances. Mohan Babu also plays an important role with confidence.

Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, the film has been shot beautifully, with many scenes filmed in New Zealand. The music by Stephen Devassy adds to the film’s emotional and mythological tone, even though some VFX could have been better.

Kannappa Trailer

