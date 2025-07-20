Kannappa is one of the biggest disasters that Telugu cinema has witnessed. Despite the presence of superstars like Mohanlal, Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, and Mohan Babu, among others, it failed to drive the audience to the theatres. It has earned 9047% higher than Vishnu Manchu’s last theatrical release and is yet a failure! Scroll below for a detailed box office report.

Kannappa Domestic Box Office Collection

The epic devotional film is barely witnessing any footfall. As per the last update on Sacnilk, Kannappa earned only 1 lakh on day 21. It has mostly wrapped up its run in theatres. The overall net collections in India conclude at an estimated 32.93 crore net. Including taxes, the gross earnings come to 38.85 crores.

What is Kannappa’s budget?

As one can imagine, bringing together such a stellar cast was an expensive affair. Including production, VFX, and other factors, Kannappa is made on a massive budget of 200 crores. The makers could only 16.46% of the estimated cost. Needless to say, the producers have suffered massive losses.

Kannappa vs Vishnu Manchu’s last theatrical release

Lead actor and writer, Vishnu Manchu, was last seen in the 2022 Telugu horror comedy, Ginna. It concluded its lifetime, earning only 36 lakhs, as per Sacnilk.

In comparison, Vishnu Manchu’s latest biggie has minted 9047% higher box office collection. Despite that, it is a failure.

Kannappa Box Office Summary

India net: 32.93 crores

India gross: 38.85 crores

Budget: 200 crores

Budget recovery: 16.46%

Overseas gross: 5.10 crores

Worldwide gross: 43.95 crores

Verdict: Flop

More about Kannappa

The ensemble cast features Vishnu Manchu, Mohanlal, Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, Kajal Aggarwal, Preity Mukhundhan, Mohan Babu, R. Sarathkumar, Arpit Ranka, Brahmanandam, Brahmaji, Siva Balaji, Kaushal Manda, Rahul Madhav, Devaraj, Mukesh Rishi,[5] Raghu Babu, and Madhoo.

The Telugu devotional film is produced by Mohan Babu. It was released in theatres worldwide on June 27, 2025.

