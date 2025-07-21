Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming film Hari Hara Veera Mallu is churning out good numbers at the box office with its advance booking in the USA. With three days left for the film to arrive, it has yet not commenced the advance sales in India, but the USA numbers ensure that the film is heading towards a good opening at the North American Box Office.

Pawan Kalyan Pushes Venkatesh Out Of Top 5

Pawan Kalyan has managed to push Venkatesh out of the top 5 pre-sales for the premiere day for a Telugu film in the USA. Sankranthiki Vasthunam, with a pre-sales of $187.3K in the USA for the premiere day! Pawan Kalyan’s film is already occupying the fourth spot!

Hari Hara Veera Mallu Box Office Pre-Sales

Hari Hara Veera Mallu has managed to register an advance sales of $311,152 in the USA for the premiere day, with 11.14K sold tickets. The total premiere pre-sales for the North American territory is at $340K. With 72 hours remaining and a pre-release event round the corner, the film is expected to see a major boost.

72 Hours Left For Pawan Kalyan To Hit Top Spot!

Pawan Kalyan has only 72 hours left to surpass the premiere pre-sales of Game Changer. Ram Charan‘s big budget film registered a total gross collection of $657.9K in advance for the premiere day in USA. It would be interesting to see if this number finally gets canceled by Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming biggie.

Take a look at the top 5 Telugu premiere pre-sales of 2025 at the US box office:

Game Changer: $657.9K HIT 3: $415.9K Daaku Maharaaj: $354.7K Hari Hara Veera Mallu: $311K (3 days to go) MAD Square: $280.2K

