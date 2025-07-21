It is a regular working Monday, but that isn’t stopping Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Saiyaara from driving footfalls to theatres. The romantic musical drama is selling tickets like hot cakes on day 4. With a surging ticket sale and morning occupancy, Mohit Suri’s directorial is heading for a 20 crore+ day again. Scroll below for day 4 live updates!

Saiyaara Day 4 Morning Occupancy

YRF‘s production is redefining the craze for Bollywood movies in 2025. As per Sacnilk, Saiyaara registered a morning occupancy of 21.54%. The much-awaited moment is here as it has also surpassed #1 grosser of 2025 – Chhaava, which witnessed occupancy of 17.80% on its first Monday.

Needless to mention, Saiyaara has registered the highest occupancy for a Bollywood film in 2025 during the morning shows. It also surpassed Sitaare Zameen Par (8.73%) and Sky Force (6.01%), among others.

Take a look at the day-wise morning occupancy of Saiyaara below:

Day 1: 35.51%

Day 2: 28.14%

Day 3: 38.70%

Day 4: 21.54%

Surging ticket sales on Monday

As per the live trends, Saiyaara has sold 34.07 tickets in the last hour on BookMyShow. There are rumors that the musical romantic drama will be available at discounted ticket prices on Tuesday, so one can only imagine the storm incoming at the box office!

20 crore+ loading on day 4?

The early signs are highly favorable. It is to be noted that Saiyaara witnessed the morning occupancy of 28.14% on day 2. The footfalls only got better during the second half of the day, leading to a whopping 26.25 crore collections. Going by the trend, it will easily cross 22 crores today, possibly marking the biggest or second biggest first Monday earnings of Bollywood in 2025.

