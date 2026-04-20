Pradeep Ranganathan is having a tough time with the box office numbers of his latest release, Love Insurance Kompany, which is definitely going to break his 100 crore winning streak at the box office. However, the film might help change the number game for director Vignesh Shivan, who might change the third-highest-grossing film of his career very soon!

While it is a competitive race, the sci-fi romantic comedy is steadily climbing up Vignesh Shivan’s personal ladder of success. After 10 days of its theatrical run, the film is officially the fourth-highest-grossing film of the director’s career.

Love Insurance Kompany Worldwide Box Office

Love Insurance Kompany has shown decent earnings, especially in the domestic circuit. After 10 days, it stands at an India Net Collection of 37.56 crore. Overseas, the film has managed to contribute 11.10 crore, bringing the worldwide gross collection to 55.52 crore.

Vignesh Shivan’s Career Best Film

LIK is currently the fourth-highest-grossing film of Vignesh Shivan‘s career, out of the five films he has directed. However, a 3.9 crore more collection would change the stats and make it the third highest-grossing film of his career, surpassing Naanum Rowdy Dhaan.

Check out collections of all the films directed by Vignesh Shivan (Gross Collection Worldwide).

Thaanaa Serndha Koottam: 90.20 crore Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal: 59.31 crore Naanum Rowdy Dhaan: 55 crore Love Insurance Kompany : 55.52 crore* (in 10 days) Podaa Podi: 22 crore

Meanwhile, the film is definitely going to settle as Pradeep Ranganathan‘s lowest-grossing film, not being able to replicate the success of Love Today, Dragon & Dude!

Love Insurance Kompany Box Office Summary

Check out the breakdown of LIK at the box office after 10 days.

India Net Collection: 37.56 crore

India Gross Collection: 44.32 crore

Overseas Gross Collection: 11.10 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 55.52 crore

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Tamil Films of 2026 here.

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