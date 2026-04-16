Hoppers is an original Pixar animation, and the film has been performing well at the box office. In North America, it surpassed Elemental as the highest-grossing original animated film post-COVID. The Pixar original is now on track to surpass the domestic haul of the lowest-grossing How to Train Your Dragon movie. Keep scrolling for the box office numbers.

It is the third-highest-grossing film of the year at the domestic box office. However, it is the second-highest-grossing animation of the year, right behind The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. The animated feature stars the voices of Piper Curda, Bobby Moynihan, Jon Hamm, Kathy Najimy, and Dave Franco. It is a highly rated animated feature and is winning hearts at the cinemas despite tough competition.

Hoppers at the domestic box office

According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, Hoppers collected $4.1 million on its 6th three-day weekend at the domestic box office despite losing 440 theaters. It added $363k more on its 6th Tuesday/discount day at the North American box office. It dropped by almost 63% from last Tuesday, and with that, the domestic total of the Pixar original has reached $157.8 million. It is expected to end its run around $180 million in North America.

On track to beat How to Train Your Dragon: Hidden World domestically

How to Train Your Dragon: Hidden World is the final installment in the How to Train Your Dragon animated trilogy. It was released in 2019 and is the franchise’s lowest-grossing film. Hidden World collected $160.9 million domestically in its theatrical run. Hoppers is around $3 million away from surpassing the domestic haul of the franchise hit How to Train Your Dragon: Hidden World.

Check out the domestic hauls of the How to Train Your Dragon movies, including the live-action film, in North America

How to Train Your Dragon [2025] – $262.9 million How to Train Your Dragon [2010] – $217.6 million How to Train Your Dragon 2 [2014] – $177.0 million How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World [2019]- $160.9 million

Hoppers has crossed the $350 million milestone at the worldwide box office. Internationally, the Pixar original collected $197.3 million, and, in addition to the domestic cume, the worldwide total has reached $355.1 million. It is expected to end its worldwide run around $400 million.

Box office summary of Hoppers

Domestic – $157.8 million

International – $197.3 million

Worldwide – $355.1 million

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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