American Primeval is all about raw survival, gruesome violence, and a fight for power in a lawless world. Netflix is bringing the heat on January 9, with a series that will make The Revenant look like a walk in the park.

The trailer? Yeah, it’s already setting the tone. Blood is spilled, bodies hit the dirt, and the stakes are nothing short of deadly. Directed by Friday Night Lights’ Pete Berg and written by The Revenant’s Mark L. Smith, this six-episode series takes viewers to 1857, where America is still a mess of violence, fear, and chaos. It’s got all the intensity you’d expect from the guys who brought you Lone Survivor and Painkiller, but with way more grit.

So, what’s the story? Think harsh, brutal, and dark. American Primeval is a fictionalized dive into the bloody birth of the American West. This isn’t your average tale of pioneers—peace is long gone, and survival is the only thing that matters. People clash over religion, culture, and power, and not everyone is walking away unscathed. It’s a violent struggle for dominance, where every character faces the ultimate test: Can they survive this hellscape?

And the cast? Oh, it’s stacked. Friday Night Lights’ Taylor Kitsch leads as Isaac, a tortured soul trying to outrun his past. GLOW’s Betty Gilpin plays Sara Rowell, a woman with unshakable grace, even in the face of disaster. Sons of Anarchy’s Kim Coates channels Brigham Young, a man with one goal—survival by any means necessary. There’s also Oppenheimer’s Dane DeHaan as Jacob Pratt, a Mormon heading west to join fellow settlers. And, of course, the legendary Shea Whigham of Boardwalk Empire fame plays Jim Bridger, a grizzled fort keeper who’s seen it all.

As for the trailer, it leaves zero room for doubt. This isn’t a Western for the faint of heart. The mature-rated preview kicks off with a grim voiceover that sets the stage: “There is no God, no one to ask for help.” And then—boom! A woman gets shot in the head with an arrow, and blood pools over the ground. It doesn’t get easier from there. Characters talk about being forced to choose violence, and Gilpin’s character asks, “Is this really necessary?” But in this world? Nothing’s ever easy.

And then there’s that unforgettable line. The kind that makes you question everything: “Do you feel bad about killing men?” The answer? “Not the bad ones.” Mic drop.

Pete Berg isn’t just telling a story here; he’s going all in. “We are very appreciative that Netflix is trusting us to take a big swing with American Primeval,” Berg said. “I’m looking forward to taking viewers into the most dynamic, intense, and heart-pounding survival tale humanly possible. We are going into the belly of the beast.”

If you thought The Revenant was intense, American Primeval will make it look like a Sunday stroll. With Netflix’s dark, gritty spin on the birth of the American West, you’re going to need more than survival skills—you’re going to need a strong stomach. Set to drop all episodes on January 9, this series isn’t here to play. You’ve been warned.

